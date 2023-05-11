Devin Nunes to Newsmax: House GOP Must Play Hardball With FBI

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Thursday that House Republicans must continue to pressure the FBI, including a threat of impeaching Director Christopher Wray, after the agency ignored a subpoena to produce a document relevant to an investigation of President Joe Biden and his family.

"The only advantage that the Republicans have now is they need to play hardball," Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

A federal whistleblower told Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the FBI has an unclassified FD-1023 form generated by the agency that allegedly details an arrangement between Biden when he was vice president and a foreign adversary involving an exchange of money for policy decisions. Comer issued a subpoena May 3 and gave the FBI until noon Wednesday to comply.

Nunes said he heard House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was going to call Wray about the matter, but he said that never worked for him when he was in Congress. Nunes led the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019 and was its ranking member from 2019 to 2022. He said Wray "always talks a good game, says he's going to do the right thing, but he never does."

"Clearly what we know now, at least from what I can tell by reading the tea leaves, is that this document does indeed exist because it would be a real easy answer to say, 'Hey, we'd love to give it to you guys, but we don't have the document,'" Nunes said. "So we know now it exists and the Republicans are going to have to move quickly.

"The speaker should call if he doesn't get it in the next 48 hours — if it were me, and I was still there, I'd say you have 24 hours — and then we would move for contempt and impeachment of the FBI director. That's how they have to handle this because Wray has a clear history of total corruption.

"This is the guy who OK'd the raid on [former President Donald Trump's] home at Mar-a-Lago. One of the biggest sinister moves in the FBI and DOJ's history."

