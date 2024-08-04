DeSantis Could Make Another Presidential Run

While J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, may be the current talk of the GOP as former President Donald Trump's running mate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make inroads with the party as he considers his political future, reported Politico.

DeSantis launched his own failed bid for the presidency, but those close to him say they believe another bid for the White House could be in his future.

While comparisons have been drawn between Vance and DeSantis, including the prospect that the two could be running against each other in 2028, those close to DeSantis say the calculations are irrelevant.

"J.D. Vance being vice president does not change Ron DeSantis' calculus for 2028 one way or the other," a DeSantis supporter and Republican consultant told Politico.

DeSantis gave a main-stage, prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention that was met with widespread applause before cutting a swath across the country promoting the GOP — from addressing the Republican Party of Florida and Moms for Liberty to a luncheon of Iowa Republicans and a fundraiser for Trump in California. Later this month, he will attend an annual gathering of GOP leaders hosted by conservative radio host Erick Erickson.

While DeSantis was once heralded as a GOP darling with a straight shot to the White House, the path may be more winding come 2028.

"The guy who stands next to the president for eight years — and in this case four years — just has a huge psychological advantages," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told reporters at the RNC. "They have a simple challenge: They have to deliver. If they deliver, they are unbeatable in '28."

Justin Sayfie, a DeSantis support and lobbyist for Ballard Partners agreed, and said that should Trump win the election, he "just basically cemented the next two nominations. The Republicans know who their nominees are going to be through 2036," he said.

DeSantis told Newsmax in a recent interview that he believes in leading by example and "getting things done."

"But ultimately you do that by not worrying about elections two, four years in advance. You worry about what you can do right now to actually deliver big results."