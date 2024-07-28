Gov. DeSantis: Media Wants to Obfuscate Harris' History

The American people should prepare their minds for the mainstream media's obfuscation of Vice President Kamala Harris's history in the next few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday.

"Down here in Florida, it's hot in July and it'll be hot in August, but you're going to see a blizzard of lies over the next few months," DeSantis told Fox News. "There's not going to be any pushback from the entrenched corporate media, and they're going to try to re-rewrite history, and they're going to try to present [Harris] as something that she's just not.

"The media really worked hard to push [President Joe] Biden out. And now you see all the arteries of the left — the corporate media, Hollywood, academia — they're using all the king's horses and all the king's men to try to put the Democratic Party back together again. And they have to whitewash Harris' background to be able to make her palatable to the American people, but I think we've all seen her.

"She's incredibly vapid, even more incredibly liberal. And she doesn't have any accomplishments. In fact, she owns all the policies of the Biden-Harris administration. She owns the border; she owns the inflation," he continued.

"Now that [Biden's] out, if we had to pick someone, I think we would pick Harris because she owns all the policies. She's not going to be able to distance herself from them, and most Americans think this country's going in the wrong direction.

"I think ultimately, truth is going to prevail. But the one thing we do have to acknowledge [is] Biden set the bar so low ... He couldn't even deliver a sentence," DeSantis said.

"Now you take somebody like Harris who's not exactly lighting the world on fire, but Biden makes her look like Socrates just because we're so used to him not even being able to do anything. Now you have somebody who's younger, so we're in for a battle here."