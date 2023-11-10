More Lawmakers Support DeSantis Following RNC Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has backing from 12 new lawmakers following the Republican National Committee's third primary debate Wednesday night, reports the Washington Examiner.

The endorsees are Tennessee state Sen. Adam Lowe; Tennessee state Rep. and Republican Caucus Chair Ryan Williams; Maine state Sen. Brad Farrin; Kansas state Rep. Brett Fairchild; Montana state Sen. Daniel Zolnikov; Massachusetts state Sen.-elect Peter Durant; Indiana state Reps. Robert Heaton, Shane Lindauer, and Chris Jeter; Pennsylvania state Sen. Greg Rothman; Ohio state Rep. Adam Mathews; and Minnesota state Rep. Elliott Engen.

DeSantis also unveiled a new wave of Iowa endorsers Friday morning following a high-profile endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"Governor Ron DeSantis is the future of the Republican Party," Engen said in a statement. "As a state representative in a purple state, I know Governor DeSantis will provide the leadership and support our party needs to win across America without sacrificing bold, conservative policy."

"With the world on fire, America needs a serious leader for a serious time," added Zolnikov. "Only Ron DeSantis has shown the courage, steadfastness, and ability to govern that our nation deserves."

DeSantis, who still trails behind Donald Trump in state and national polls, took aim at the former president during the debate.

"Now, if you look where we are now, it's a lot different than where we were in 2016, and Donald Trump's a lot different guy than he was in 2016," DeSantis told the audience.

"He owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance. He should explain why he didn't have Mexico pay for the border wall," he continued. "He should explain why he racked up so much debt. He should explain why he didn't drain the swamp and he said, 'Republicans, we're gonna get tired of winning.' Well, we saw last night. I'm sick of Republicans losing."