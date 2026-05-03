The Push for a Maxwell Pardon Is Building

The argument that Ghislaine Maxwell could eventually receive a pardon or commutation from President Donald Trump has shifted from a defense-team talking point to an active political question.

Maxwell's attorney told Politico there is "a good chance" of clemency, while the House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Republican members are "split" on a pardon-for-testimony deal.

Meanwhile, a Miami Herald reporter who helped expose the Epstein case published details suggesting Maxwell holds enough leverage over powerful figures to potentially compel a deal.

As of May 3, no formal pardon application has been filed, but the political ground around the question has visibly shifted since last summer.

The pivot point came in July 2025, when then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, formerly Trump's personal criminal attorney, met Maxwell over two days at FCI Tallahassee.

Maxwell received limited proffer immunity for the sessions, during which she was questioned about roughly 100 names tied to Epstein.

Within a week, the Bureau of Prisons transferred her overnight to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a minimum-security facility.

Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, told CNN that Maxwell "honestly answered every question that Mr. Blanche asked."

Meanwhile, Trump's posture has softened over time. In July 2025, he told reporters he had not "thought about" a pardon. By October, after the Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell's appeal, he said he would "have to take a look at it."

Markus told Politico in April there was "a good chance and for good reason that she would get a pardon," while acknowledging he had not yet made a formal request.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has continued to say a pardon is "not something" Trump is "considering or thinking about."

Republican appetite on Capitol Hill has grown more visible.

Comer told Politico that "a lot of people" believe a pardon-for-testimony swap is worthwhile and that his committee is "split."

Forbes reported that at least eight of the panel's 26 Republicans oppose a pardon, leaving the remaining 18 publicly uncommitted.

Maxwell invoked the Fifth Amendment during her February deposition; Markus has said she will testify "fully and honestly" if granted clemency.

Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter whose 2018 series reopened the Epstein case, published her own forecast on April 30.

Citing a leaked Oct. 19, 2025, email in which Maxwell wrote, "Send Leon's emails, etc., stuff to Leah," and added, "Of course it is in the papers from Congress too. One day, the spigot will dry up," Brown argued.

Brown believes that Maxwell is preserving information that she can release strategically. She identified "Leon" as Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, an Epstein client who has denied accusations of sexual abuse, and "Leah" as Maxwell's attorney Leah Saffian. "She is the woman who knows too much," Brown wrote.

Meanwhile, Polymarket's contract on a Trump pardon by year-end 2026 spiked from 7% to 22% in late April, then settled at roughly 13%.

Maxwell's habeas petition remains pending in a Manhattan federal court.