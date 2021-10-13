×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Cancer | desantis | casey | cancer

Gov. DeSantis on Wife Casey's Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Faith in Big Guy Upstairs'

Gov. DeSantis on Wife Casey's Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Faith in Big Guy Upstairs'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, pray at a memorial outside the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on July 3, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:17 PM

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis says his wife Casey, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is a “very, very strong woman” who will never give up and that he has “faith in the big guy upstairs.”

“And I’ve got faith in her,” DeSantis said on Tuesday during an event in St. Pete Beach, Florida. “And I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for.”

The Republican lawmaker announced Casey’s diagnosis last week. He said Tuesday that she has already received some early medical treatment, telling the crowd she’s “the healthiest person in the whole hospital.”

“Her view is, ‘better me than someone who might not be able to deal with it this way’ … that’s just her spirit,” he added. Casey, 41, and her husband have three children under the age of 5.

“We’ve got a road ahead,” the governor said. “Our kids are young enough that they don’t really know what’s going on.”

DeSantis also took the time to urge Floridians to follow doctors’ recommendations and schedule screenings. October is breast cancer awareness month.

“These screenings can really be life-saving,” DeSantis said. “Make sure you go in and do that when the physicians tell you to.”

Of his wife, the governor said, “She fights. She’s tough.” And her embrace of the treatment ahead is encouraging, he said: “That’s why I love her. She’s an exceptional person.” 

DeSantis, who is reportedly mulling a 2024 presidential run – though he called talk of running for the White House “nonsense” weeks ago – is rising among other possible candidates according to polls.

In a theoretical primary without former President Donald Trump on the ballot, DeSantis leads former Vice President Mike Pence by 22-15 percent, in the new national survey of Republicans by Echelon Insights, a GOP polling firm.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis said in early September during a press conference he held to tout a COVID-19 treatment unit in St. Cloud, Fla. “I just do my job and we work hard… I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis says his wife Casey, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is a "very, very strong woman" who will never give up and that he has "faith in the big guy upstairs."...
desantis, casey, cancer
349
2021-17-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 07:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved