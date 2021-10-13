Gov. DeSantis on Wife Casey's Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Faith in Big Guy Upstairs'

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis says his wife Casey, recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is a “very, very strong woman” who will never give up and that he has “faith in the big guy upstairs.”

“And I’ve got faith in her,” DeSantis said on Tuesday during an event in St. Pete Beach, Florida. “And I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for.”

The Republican lawmaker announced Casey’s diagnosis last week. He said Tuesday that she has already received some early medical treatment, telling the crowd she’s “the healthiest person in the whole hospital.”

“Her view is, ‘better me than someone who might not be able to deal with it this way’ … that’s just her spirit,” he added. Casey, 41, and her husband have three children under the age of 5.

“We’ve got a road ahead,” the governor said. “Our kids are young enough that they don’t really know what’s going on.”

DeSantis also took the time to urge Floridians to follow doctors’ recommendations and schedule screenings. October is breast cancer awareness month.

“These screenings can really be life-saving,” DeSantis said. “Make sure you go in and do that when the physicians tell you to.”

Of his wife, the governor said, “She fights. She’s tough.” And her embrace of the treatment ahead is encouraging, he said: “That’s why I love her. She’s an exceptional person.”

DeSantis, who is reportedly mulling a 2024 presidential run – though he called talk of running for the White House “nonsense” weeks ago – is rising among other possible candidates according to polls.

In a theoretical primary without former President Donald Trump on the ballot, DeSantis leads former Vice President Mike Pence by 22-15 percent, in the new national survey of Republicans by Echelon Insights, a GOP polling firm.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis said in early September during a press conference he held to tout a COVID-19 treatment unit in St. Cloud, Fla. “I just do my job and we work hard… I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense.”