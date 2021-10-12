DeSantis Signs Declaration Promoting Columbus Day

As leftists continuously try to redefine Columbus Day as "Indigenous Peoples' Day" and vilify Christopher Columbus, GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a declaration Monday to promote Columbus Day in Florida.

DeSantis' declaration reads "Columbus Day commemorates the life and legacy of the Italian explorer, Christopher Columbus, who made Europeans conscious of the existence of the New World and whose travels opened the door for the development of European settlements in the Western Hemisphere, which would ultimately lead to the establishment of the United States of America."

The Republican governor noted that, although Columbus Day was proclaimed a national holiday by President Benjamin Harrison in 1892, what was a "unifying day for all Americans" until "very recently" has become political.

The statement continued: "Columbus stands a singular figure in Western Civilization who exemplified courage, risk-taking, and heroism in the face of enormous odds; as a visionary who saw the possibilities of exploration beyond Europe; and as a founding father who laid the foundation for what would one day become the United States of America, which would commemorate Columbus by naming its federal district after him."

DeSantis noted the holiday's importance for Italian-Americans, saying that "Columbus continues to be a historical figure who engenders the pride of nearly 17 million Italian Americans, a community whose warmth, generosity, patriotism, and love of family have made those characteristics even greater components of the broader American culture and way of life."

The declaration also stated that "we must learn from history and continue to discuss Columbus' contributions, discoveries, and experiences rather than revise history, and acknowledge that individuals who seek to defame Columbus and try to expunge the day from our civic calendar do so as part of a mission to portray the United States and Western history in a negative light as they seek to blame our country and its values for all that is evil in the world, rather than see it as the force for good."