DeSantis: Biden's SCOTUS Pick Should Be Faithful to Constitution

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for President Joe Biden to pick a Supreme Court justice who will be "faithful to the law and Constitution."

DeSantis made his comments on Friday during a press conference, according to Florida Politics.

"When you’re dealing with picks for the Supreme Court, you want people who are going to be faithful to the law and the Constitution, and understand how our constitutional system was designed to have separate powers," he said.

"The job of the judicial branch is to apply the law and Constitution. It’s not to rewrite the law and Constitution. Judges who understand that … have a certain amount of humility to understand the proper role. Doesn’t mean you can’t be active in deciding cases properly before you, and if you have to come down on the constitutional side, you have to do it and do it forcefully."

"But you’re not a philosopher-king. And you’re not hovering over the entire political system and basically being a superlegislator."

Biden has vowed to nominate the first Black woman to the high court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. He is expected to name a replacmenet by the end of February, The Associated Press reported.

"I've made no decision except the one person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity," Biden said. "And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It's long overdue."