House Dems Under Probe: Trump Using FBI to Intimidate Us

Four House Democrats under investigation over a video telling service members they are not obligated to follow "illegal orders" by the Trump administration have accused President Donald Trump of using the FBI to "intimidate members of Congress."

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., said in a joint statement Tuesday that the FBI contacted the House and Senate sergeants at arms on Monday to request interviews regarding the video.

The video features the four lawmakers, along with Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. — each with military or intelligence backgrounds — speaking directly to active-duty service members.

In the clip, they repeatedly say, "You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders," without specifying what such orders might be.

Trump intensified his criticisms of the lawmakers on Monday in a series of Truth Social posts, labeling them "traitors" and asserting they should be "in jail right now."

"President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress," the House Democrats said in their statement. "No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution."

"We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it," the statement continued.

"We will not be bullied. We will never give up the ship."

Slotkin reportedly said Tuesday that the FBI's counterterrorism division notified the lawmakers Monday night that "they are opening what appears to be an inquiry against the six of us." At an event in her home state, she called the move a "scare tactic" by Trump.

"To be honest, the president's reaction and the use of the FBI against us is exactly why we made the video," she said. "He believes in using the federal government against his perceived adversaries, and he's not afraid to use the arms of the government against people he disagrees with."

"He does not believe the law applies to him … which is exactly why we made the video, to give people some assurance that they weren't alone as they watch this stuff unfold," added Slotkin.

Amid reports the FBI contacted U.S. Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six Democrats, Newsmax reached out for comment. Capitol Police replied that it "must direct everyone to the FBI for any FBI-related questions" and added that "the FBI declines to comment."