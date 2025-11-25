Buzz Patterson: Prosecute 'Sedition 6'; 'People Are Going to Die'

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson — a White House military aide to former President Bill Clinton — said he "fully" supports prosecutions of the Democrats' "Sedition Six" that urged troops to defy "illegal orders."

"As a career Air Force veteran, combat pilot, and former Air Force military aide to President Bill Clinton, my personal statement about Democrats and the Sedition Six," Patterson announced Monday on X, linking to a 2-minute video statement.

The statement urged President Donald Trump's administration to investigate and seek prosecutions.

"I feel like I have got a dog in this hunt," he says in the video. "I am very appalled at what the Sedition Six has done with their video.

"I think it's a violation of their oaths of office and especially in the case of Sen. Mark Kelly, I believe it's a violation of the UCMJ, and I hope that President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hold them accountable."

He added that the Democrats who urged service members to reject "illegal orders" last week are "violating and politically using their positions to undercut the command of President Donald J. Trump and they're circumventing the chain of command."

Members of Congress are not in Trump's chain of command, no matter what political clout they might have, the former 2020 California Republican candidate for the U.S. House noted.

"So I fully support whatever prosecutions are warranted and legitimate and I think they are on these individuals," he said. "They used their positions in the military and the intelligence community to expose and put at risk those of us that serve in uniform.

"I think that what is going to happen is, because they violated the military chain of command, people are going to die.

"They undercut the underpinnings of the military, which is good order and faith and trust in their leadership."

It is both "treasonous" and "seditious," he concluded. "I hope they're prosecuted to the full extent."

Patterson urged young military members to ignore the illegal order of the Democrats, because "it will ruin their lives and ruin their careers."

The six Democrats who urged U.S. military to disobey Trump's orders they might deem "illegal":

– Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., retired Navy Commander (still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice UCMJ).

– Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., former CIA analyst

– Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., former Army Ranger

– Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.

– Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.

– Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

Amid reports the FBI has contacted the U.S. Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six Democrats, Newsmax reached out for comment.

The Capitol Police replied it "must direct everyone to the FBI for any FBI-related questions," and that "the FBI declines to comment."