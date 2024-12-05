Soros Family Donated $15M to Pro-Dem Local Publications

Progressive billionaire George Soros and his son Alex reportedly donated $15 million to pro-Democrat local publications during the 2024 election cycle.

The 11 media outlets that comprise Courier News then spent millions on political advertisements praising Democrats and opposing Republicans, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Courier News spent nearly $11 million on Facebook and Instagram advertisements during the final months of the 2024 election, according to the Examiner.

The ads mostly highlighted stories from Courier's publications criticizing Republicans and praising Democrats.

Courier News spent millions in locally targeted advertisements in North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada, and Wisconsin. That group included the seven swing states considered pivotal in deciding the 2024 presidential election

The Soros' Open Society Foundations network used its Fund for Policy Reform to send Courier News $15 million in 2023 to support its "locally focused journalism," according to grant records.

In previous years combined, Open Society Foundations gave Courier just $4 million.

The Soros family's political action committee, Democracy PAC, also donated nearly $60 million primarily to other blue committees between January 2023 and October 2024, the Examiner reported.

The Soros' affinity to fund progressive lawmakers is well known.

He and his son donated $10,000 to the PAC of pro-Palestinian Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., late last year, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Alex Soros took over Open Society Foundations in 2023.

Alex Soros, who's married to veteran Democrat operative Huma Abedin, described himself as "more political" than his father in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

In early January, The Texas Tribune reported the Soros-backed Texas Majority PAC was pouring funds into "various regions" in the hopes of turning the state blue.

Soros also has funded campaigns of various progressive district attorneys.

Courier News began as a project of ACRONYM, a nonprofit organization that has collaborated with the Democratic Party.

ACRONYM sold the Courier in 2021 to a company called "Good Information Inc.," according to Axios. George Soros was among the initial backers of the media venture.