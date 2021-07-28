17 GOP Sens. Voted to Debate $1T Infrastructure Bill

On Wednesday evening, 17 Republican senators and 50 Democrat senators voted in favor of advancing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. The next steps would move the proposed infrastructure plan to debate, which could last days.

According to CBS News, Senate Republicans announced they had reached an agreement with the White House and Senate Democrats over the bill's "major issues."

A White House fact sheet outlines that, if passed, spending for the bill would go toward:

"$40 billion for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation

$66 billion investment in Amtrak passenger rail

$39 billion for modernizing public transit and improving access for the elderly and people with disabilities

$55 billion for clean water investments

$65 billion in broadband internet deployment

$7.5 billion to build electric vehicle chargers nationwide"

At least ten Republican Senators were needed to advance the vote; in the end, according to The Hill, 17 voted for it, including:

Roy Blunt (Mo.)

Richard Burr (N.C.)

Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.)

Bill Cassidy (La.)

Susan Collins (Maine)

Kevin Cramer (N.D.)

Mike Crapo (Idaho)

Lindsey Graham (S.C.)

Chuck Grassley (Iowa)

John Hoeven (N.D.)

Mitch McConnell (Ky.)

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Rob Portman (Ohio)

James Risch (Idaho)

Mitt Romney (Utah)

Thom Tillis (N.C.)

Todd Young (Ind.)