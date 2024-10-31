Report: Dems Playing Blame Game Already

Democrats are already starting to play the blame game with less than one week left before the presidential election, reports The Hill.

Some have looked to fault President Joe Biden for not stepping down sooner while others say Vice President Kamala Harris has been off message on the economy.

"People are nervous, and they're trying to cover their a** and get a little ahead of Election Day," one Democratic told the news outlet. "It's based on anxiety, stakes, and the unique nature of this cycle.

"We didn't have a traditional process for this election. We didn't have a primary. People just had to fall in line," the strategist added, saying "it's not surprising to me" that some of the blame game is happening.

If Harris loses, "there will be a mad dash to assign blame," the person said.

Another aide told the Hill Harris' decision to pick Tim Walz as her running mate would also be picked apart should she lose to GOP nominee Donald Trump.

"[Harris] is going to look real silly for not picking [Josh] Shapiro," one former aide in the Obama White House said.

"I'm not sure Walz got her anything. A lot of people I'm talking to say he seems like a great guy," a Democrat donor told The Hill.

"Would I want to have a beer with him? Absolutely. But let's face it, he wasn't a great choice."