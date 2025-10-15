15 Dem Governors Unite Against Health Sec. RFK Jr.

A group of 15 Democrat governors is forming a new public health alliance to combat federal funding cuts and Health and Human Services Department policies under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Governors Public Health Alliance will unite state leaders from New York, California, North Carolina, and a dozen other Democrat-led states to coordinate pandemic preparedness, disease tracking, and preventive care initiatives in the face of what they call "assaults on science and medicine coming out of Washington," The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

"In light of the assaults on science and medicine coming out of Washington, governors have to step up and lead," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, the outlet reported. "We really have no choice."

The new alliance, representing roughly one-third of the U.S. population, will allow states to share expertise, issue health guidance, and even purchase vaccines and medical supplies in bulk. Such steps were once coordinated by the federal government.

The initiative comes as Kennedy's HHS faces mounting criticism for cutting federal health funding and revising vaccine guidance.

Under Kennedy's leadership, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a vaccine-advisory panel narrowed federal recommendations for COVID-19 shots to focus on older adults and those with risk factors.

Several Democrat governors quickly issued emergency orders allowing pharmacists to continue administering vaccines to all age groups, citing public safety concerns.

"We have to show that we will continue supporting science, supporting medical research, supporting our institutions, supporting access to vaccinations," Hochul said. "We believe in science."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said states must "recreate capabilities to protect the public's health" amid diminished federal resources.

He noted that the more expertise that is cut from agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA, the more states need to step up.

An HHS spokesman defended the administration's actions, saying policies under Kennedy are based on "rigorous evidence and Gold Standard Science, not the failed politics of the pandemic."

He accused Democrat-run states of eroding public trust by pushing "unscientific school lockdowns, toddler mask mandates, and draconian vaccine passports during the COVID era."

The Journal reported that the alliance's launch coincides with a partial government shutdown that led to the layoff of roughly 600 CDC employees.

Federal funding cuts, many tied up in legal challenges, have left state agencies struggling to respond to disease outbreaks.

In Maine, for example, officials said a CDC team approved to assist with an HIV and hepatitis C outbreak could no longer deploy due to the shutdown.

"Whether it's the next pandemic or foodborne illness outbreak, the cost of inaction is just too high," Hochul said.

The new effort expands on earlier regional coalitions.

The Democrat governors say their alliance is not about politics but public safety.

"It's really just about public health," Polis said. "Given the federal government's diminished capabilities, we're not sure what type of support they can provide in the next crisis."

Seven northeastern states and New York City recently launched the Northeast Public Health Collaborative to issue vaccine guidance independent of federal recommendations, while California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington formed the West Coast Health Alliance.

Both groups pledged to "protect access to lifesaving vaccines" regardless of Washington's position.

The mounting opposition to Kennedy's leadership is also spreading in Congress.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., late last month said she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Kennedy, citing "reckless cuts" and "healthcare chaos."