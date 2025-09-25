WATCH TV LIVE

House Democrat to Introduce Impeachment Articles Against RFK Jr.

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 07:31 PM EDT

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., says she's introducing articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing "health care chaos."

"Health care chaos. Reckless cuts. Rising costs. Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.'s agenda. Enough is enough, which is why I'm drafting articles of impeachment against" Kennedy, she said in a post on X.

Stevens has frequently called for Kennedy to resign.

Earlier this month, she said Kennedy was leaving Michiganders "unhealthy and unsafe."

She said: "He needs to resign now. It's time for leaders who fight for science, for health, and for the people, not those who undermine the progress our families and researchers work so hard to achieve."

The move comes days after President Donald Trump, flanked by Kennedy, alleged a link between autism and acetaminophen, the active ingredient in over-the-counter pain relievers such as Tylenol.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Thursday, 25 September 2025 07:31 PM
