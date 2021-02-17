Democratic Party Senate Campaign Arm Announces New Directors

The Democratic Party's campaign arm announced a staff shake-up on Wednesday, saying that longtime operatives Christie Roberts and Jessica Knight Henry will now serve as executive director and deputy executive director, respectively, as the party prepares to defend its control over the upper chamber next year.

Roberts previously served as a senior adviser to the the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the 2020 election cycle, and Knight Henry was the group’s political and engagement director during that time. Knight Henry will also serve as chief diversity and inclusion officer.

“As we work to protect and expand our Democratic majority, we need our party’s most talented operatives at the helm guiding our strategic efforts to win these tough races,” said DSCC Chairman Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., in a statement. “I know from firsthand experience how Christie and Jessica helped lead the charge to flip the Senate last cycle, and I’m confident the incredible and diverse team they assemble will lead our Democratic incumbents and challengers to more success in 2022.”

Roberts added in a statement: “Senate Democrats are fighting relentlessly to beat this pandemic, help working families get ahead, advance racial justice, and stand up to the GOP’s special interest corruption and dangerous conspiracy theories threatening our democracy. With so much on the line, I’m thrilled to be back at the DSCC leading the fight to strengthen our majority and I’m looking forward to doing everything possible to seize opportunities across this map.”

Knight Henry said, “Whether it’s addressing voting rights, making health care more affordable, combating climate change or tackling discrimination and inequality head on, our Senate majority is ready to deliver real progress for the American people. In partnership with our allies and grassroots supporters across the country, we can re-elect every one of our outstanding Democratic incumbents, flip even more Republican seats, and build a future that’s more equitable for all of us.”