Dems Aim to Curb Donors as Trump Builds New WH Ballroom

Democrat lawmakers angered by President Donald Trump's construction of a new White House ballroom are attempting to limit private donors for such projects.

The "Stop Ballroom Bribery Act," unveiled Tuesday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., would impose sweeping restrictions on private donations for any construction at federal buildings used by the president or vice president, including Trump's $300 million, privately funded 90,000-square-foot ballroom, now rising where the East Wing once stood.

Trump raised roughly $350 million from supporters, major companies, and philanthropic groups to build the ballroom without costing taxpayers a dime.

The White House says any extra funds could help finance future projects, including a possible triumphal "Arc de Trump" in Washington, D.C.

Democrats claim the privately funded ballroom risks becoming a "pay-to-play scheme," but the White House calls the legislation an act of political retaliation.

"Critics alleging fake conflicts would also complain if taxpayers were footing the bill," a White House spokesperson told Newsweek, noting that donors are helping make "the People's House better for generations to come."

The Democrats' bill would ban anonymous contributions, prohibit donors with pending federal contracts or litigation, bar presidents and their families from soliciting funds, and impose a two-year lobbying "cool-off" period for donors.

Enforcement would fall to the Justice Department and state attorneys general.

Warren and Garcia's legislation faces steep odds in the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

With Trump fully backing the project, and the ballroom slated for completion before the end of his term, the Democrats' bill is widely seen as symbolic.

The Democrats' ethics claims appear selective. Similar controversies dogged then-President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, when donors reportedly received Lincoln Bedroom perks, and yet Democrat lawmakers did not seek sweeping bans on private giving then.

CBS News reported Wednesday that many of the corporations donating to Trump's ballroom retained major lobbying firms — Miller Strategies, Ballard Partners, Michael Best Strategies, and Akin — whose top executives attended a White House donor dinner in the East Room.

Attendees included representatives for Amazon, Apple, Altria, Comcast, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Micron Technology, Ripple, and other household-name companies.

Lobbying records confirm these firms were instrumental in connecting donors with the fundraising effort. However, none of the lobbyists are accused of any wrongdoing, and corporate participation in philanthropic federal projects is longstanding and bipartisan.

Democrats, though, are demanding answers from former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and lobbyists Brian Ballard and Jeff Miller, sending them formal letters seeking details on donor outreach.

Republicans counter that Democrats showed little interest in donor transparency until Trump's renovation project became a political talking point.

Ethics critics quoted in mainstream media outlets insist the ballroom raises conflict-of-interest concerns, but Trump officials dismiss these claims as partisan theatrics designed to tarnish an overwhelmingly popular renovation.

The administration stresses that the privately funded construction expands White House hosting capacity at no taxpayer cost, something fiscal conservatives have applauded.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.