Trump Renovates Lincoln Bathroom in Marble

President Donald Trump said he has renovated the Lincoln bathroom in the White House entirely in marble.

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," Trump said in a Truth Social post alongside before and after photos of the remodel.

"I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!"

The remodel comes as the White House is undergoing one of its largest remodels in decades.

Construction to add a new 90,000 square foot ballroom in the East Wing began in September. The estimated $300 million, privately funded project has prompted an outcry from Democrats, preservationists, and others.

Trump's aides have responded to criticism of the demolition, arguing that other presidents made changes to the White House, too. Trump has said the White House needs a bigger entertaining space.

Trump earlier this month discussed changes he was making to the bathroom, saying the style was "not exactly Abe Lincoln."

"We have little things like at the Lincoln Bedroom. The bathroom was done by the Truman family, and you know, long time ago. And it's done in a green tile, and it's done in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln," the president said in mid-October during a ballroom dinner.

"It's actually Art Deco. And Art Deco doesn't go with, you know, 1850 and Civil Wars ... But what does do is statuary marble. So I ripped it apart and we built a bathroom. It's absolutely gorgeous and totally in keeping with that time because the Lincoln bedroom is, uh, so incredible, for those of you that have seen it," he added.

