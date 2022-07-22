House Dems Reject Resolution Condemning Attacks on Churches, Anti-abortion Groups

House Democrats on Friday rejected a resolution condemning recent attacks on churches, anti-abortion centers and groups, The Daily Wire reports.

House Resolution 1233, introduced by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., called on the Biden administration to ''use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and protect the rights of Pro-Life facilities, groups and churches.''

The resolution noted that "since the May 2, 2022 leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, individuals professing anti-life views have targeted, destroyed, or vandalized numerous pro-life facilities, groups, and even churches to further their radical cause."

''Ever since the Dobbs decision, crisis pregnancy centers have been subjected to a nationwide spate of violence and vandalism, that has been met with silence from President Biden and Democrats,'' Johnson tweeted. ''Enough is enough.''

Anti-abortion centers, Catholic churches and other organizations that oppose abortion have been targeted across the U.S. in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had established the right to an abortion nationwide.

According to the Catholic News Agency, 77 incidents of vandalism have been recorded.

Jane's Revenge, an abortion rights group, has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks and in a letter published in June declared ''open season'' on anti-abortion pregnancy centers.

''We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this; but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally. We exist in confluence and solidarity with all others in the struggle for complete liberation,'' members of Jane's Revenge said in a June letter.

''Our recourse now is to defend ourselves and to build robust, caring communities of mutual aid, so that we may heal ourselves without the need of the medical industry or any other intermediary. Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions,'' the letter added.