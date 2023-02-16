Report: Democrats Afraid of Criticizing VP Harris

Top officials and insiders within the Democratic Party are refusing to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris over fears of being accused of sexism and racism, a report indicated.

According to a Thursday column by Politico's Jonathan Martin, if any Democrat "openly criticizes Harris — they're accused by activists and social-media critics of showing, at best, racial and gender insensitivity."

"The Democrats who will need to speak out on her are from the Congressional Black Caucus. No white member is going to do it," an anonymous House Democrat told Martin.

In addition, most Democrat officials are allegedly "reluctant" to talk about Joe Biden's age, let alone moving on from the 80-year-old president, due to fears Harris will attempt to succeed him.

Nearly 12 Democratic governors grew silent at a recent news conference after Martin asked if they believed Harris should be nominated without a contested primary if Biden were to back out of seeking a second term.

"I don't think we're going to go there on that one. The president is running," said Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Martin later noted: "When I asked if any of the other governors wanted to speak to the question, they all stayed silent until Murphy said, 'We're good,' and the governors broke out in a round of nervous laughter."

Despite the hesitancy from Democrat politicians, most Americans are unsatisfied with Harris' job as vice president, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls: 52.1% of Americans disapprove of Harris compared to 40.5% who approve as of last week.

A recent Ipsos survey of hypothetical 2024 Democratic presidential contenders without Biden showed Harris at a plurality at 27%. She was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 18% and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 15%.