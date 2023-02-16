×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | 2024 | presidential election | vp harris

Report: Democrats Afraid of Criticizing VP Harris

Report: Democrats Afraid of Criticizing VP Harris
(Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 February 2023 04:48 PM EST

Top officials and insiders within the Democratic Party are refusing to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris over fears of being accused of sexism and racism, a report indicated.

According to a Thursday column by Politico's Jonathan Martin, if any Democrat "openly criticizes Harris — they're accused by activists and social-media critics of showing, at best, racial and gender insensitivity."

"The Democrats who will need to speak out on her are from the Congressional Black Caucus. No white member is going to do it," an anonymous House Democrat told Martin.

In addition, most Democrat officials are allegedly "reluctant" to talk about Joe Biden's age, let alone moving on from the 80-year-old president, due to fears Harris will attempt to succeed him.

Nearly 12 Democratic governors grew silent at a recent news conference after Martin asked if they believed Harris should be nominated without a contested primary if Biden were to back out of seeking a second term.

"I don't think we're going to go there on that one. The president is running," said Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Martin later noted: "When I asked if any of the other governors wanted to speak to the question, they all stayed silent until Murphy said, 'We're good,' and the governors broke out in a round of nervous laughter."

Despite the hesitancy from Democrat politicians, most Americans are unsatisfied with Harris' job as vice president, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls: 52.1% of Americans disapprove of Harris compared to 40.5% who approve as of last week.

A recent Ipsos survey of hypothetical 2024 Democratic presidential contenders without Biden showed Harris at a plurality at 27%. She was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 18% and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 15%.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Top officials and insiders within the Democratic Party are refusing to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris over fears of being accused of sexism and racism, a report indicated. According to a Thursday column by Politico's Jonathan Martin, if any Democrat "openly ...
democrats, 2024, presidential election, vp harris
296
2023-48-16
Thursday, 16 February 2023 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved