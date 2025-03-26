Economist Poll: Only 7 Percent Say Dems Have Clear Leader

Only a fraction of Americans say the Democratic Party has a clear leader, according to a new poll released Wednesday from The Economist/You Gov.

While President Donald Trump has been the standard bearer of the Republican Party for almost a decade, only 7% of respondents say the Democratic Party has a definitive leader, with 66% saying the party does not, and 27% are unsure.

When broken down by party, 16% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents said the party has a clear leader. And of those, 90 respondents gave a specific name.

Of the respondents who provided a name, 25 named former Vice President Kamala Harris, 16 named House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York; and 14 named Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of New York.

The survey comes as the Democratic Party has reached a new low in public approval and has struggled to find a coherent message amid Trump's second term, with most party loyalists wanting the party to forgo compromise and stick to their liberal positions.

The Economist/You Gov survey of 1,600 respondents was conducted March 22-25 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.