WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrat | senators | biden | replace | rumor | trump

Dem Senators Dismiss Rumors of Replacing Biden

By    |   Monday, 24 June 2024 12:12 PM EDT

Senate Democrats are quashing rumors that President Joe Biden might be replaced as the nominee before the Democratic National Convention in August because of concerns over his age and poll numbers.

Biden has a 0.4% lead over former President Donald Trump in in a head-to-head match-up, according to the latest analysis of recent national polls by FiveThirtyEight.

But Trump leads Biden in seven key swing states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada), according to a poll by Forbes.

Peter Malbin

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Democrats are squashing rumors that President Joe Biden might be replaced as the nominee before the Democratic National Convention in August because of concerns over his age and poll numbers.
democrat, senators, biden, replace, rumor, trump
531
2024-12-24
Monday, 24 June 2024 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved