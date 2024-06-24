Dem Senators Dismiss Rumors of Replacing Biden

Senate Democrats are quashing rumors that President Joe Biden might be replaced as the nominee before the Democratic National Convention in August because of concerns over his age and poll numbers.
Biden has a 0.4% lead over former President Donald Trump in in a head-to-head match-up, according to the latest analysis of recent national polls by FiveThirtyEight.
But Trump leads Biden in seven key swing states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada), according to a poll by Forbes.
Peter Malbin ✉
