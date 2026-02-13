WATCH TV LIVE

Dem Senators Urge Trump to Scrap Social Media Vetting for Foreign Tourists

Friday, 13 February 2026 01:04 PM EST

Two Democrat senators on Friday urged the Trump administration to abandon a proposal to require millions of foreign visitors to provide social media handles used over the past five years.

The proposed policy from U.S. Customs and Border Protection would require travelers from countries in the visa waiver program to submit the social media data.

"By requiring travelers to disclose their personal social media information, CBP will force people who simply want to visit family in the United States, conduct business with U.S. companies, or attend events such as the upcoming World Cup to submit to sweeping digital surveillance," said Sens. Ed Markey and Ron Wyden. "No doubt many Americans would be outraged if countries such as Great Britain, France, or Australia imposed a similar policy on American tourists."

