Senior House Democrat Urges Biden to Leave 2024 Race

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., has called on President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, marking the most senior Democratic lawmaker to make such a public appeal, The Hill reported.

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said, "Well, look, I think he should step aside. I think it's become clear that he's not the best person to carry the Democratic message.

"Our constituents are bringing it up; the country is bringing it up. The ... campaign strategy of 'Be quiet and fall in line, and let's ignore it' simply isn't working right now."

Smith's comments come after a private phone call on Sunday in which he and three other senior House Democrats discussed their belief that Biden should withdraw from the race. Sources familiar with the call confirmed these discussions.

In addition to Smith, the lawmakers urging Biden to step down include Reps. Jerry Nadler and Joe Morelle of New York and Mark Takano of California.

All four hold influential positions on key committees: Nadler on the Judiciary Committee, Takano on the Veterans' Affairs Committee, and Morelle on the House Administration Committee. Their unified stance brings the number of congressional Democrats publicly suggesting Biden reconsider his candidacy to nearly a dozen, NBC News reported.

Smith mentioned his preference for Vice President Kamala Harris as a stronger candidate. "Personally, I think Kamala Harris would be a much better, stronger candidate because she is, constitutionally, second. That's the way it's supposed to work," he said, clarifying that he does not advocate for Biden's resignation before the end of his term.

Despite these growing calls, Biden and his campaign remain steadfast. Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Biden challenged other Democrats to compete against him at the national convention this summer, underscoring his belief that he remains the best candidate to defeat former President Trump.

"I'm getting frustrated by the elites in the party, 'Oh, they know so much more,'" Biden said on the MSNBC morning show. "Any of these guys that don't think I should run, run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention," The Hill reported.