Sen. Fischer: 'Deep Concerns' Over Trump Plan to Import Argentine Beef

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., expressed her concern on social media Tuesday over President Donald Trump's plan to import beef from Argentina as a way to fight the rising cost of meat in the United States.

"Since hearing the president's comments suggesting the U.S. would buy beef from Argentina, I've been in touch with his administration and my colleagues to seek clarity and express my deep concerns," Fischer posted on X.

Trump said this weekend that the U.S. would consider importing beef from Argentine producers as a way to lower the cost to American consumers and aid the struggling country.

"We would buy some beef from Argentina," he told reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday. "If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down."

Trump shot down a reporter's question about whether such a move would harm American producers, saying, "Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady. You don't know anything about it."

The Trump administration has received criticism over its perceived favoritism of Argentina in light of the recent $20 billion loan the U.S. negotiated with the South American country in the form of a currency exchange.

Fischer said that she has been "sounding the alarm" on the worsening condition of the agriculture industry in her state.

"Bottom line: If the goal is addressing beef prices at the grocery store, this isn't the way."

"Right now, government intervention in the beef market will hurt our cattle ranchers," Fischer continued.

"I strongly encourage the Trump administration to focus on trade deals that benefit our [agriculture] producers — not imports that will do more harm than good," she added.

Colin Woodall, the CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, agreed with Fischer's concerns and released a statement on Monday that Trump's plan would harm American cattlemen and interrupt the free market.

"NCBA's family farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers."

"This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices," Woodell wrote.