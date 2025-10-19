WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Eyes Argentine Beef Imports to Cut US Prices

Sunday, 19 October 2025 08:47 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. could buy Argentine beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers.

"We would buy some beef from Argentina," he told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington. "If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down."

Trump promised this past week to address the issue in his effort to tame inflation.

Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally, President Javier Milei.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


