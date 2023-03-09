Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden Budget 'Dead on Arrival' in Congress

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday the budget President Joe Biden unveiled that he claims will reduce the federal deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade has no chance of making it through the Republican-controlled House.

"I think that everybody realizes, including the White House, that budget is dead on arrival in Congress," Kustoff told "American Agenda." "Our national debt right now is over $31 trillion approaching $32 trillion.

"The [nonpartisan] Congressional Budget Office estimates that over the next 10 years that we're going to add another $20 trillion. ... President Biden needs to get serious. He needs to work with Republicans to cut and curve back the level of spending."

Kustoff, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said in the first two years of Biden's presidency, when Democrats controlled Congress, "They spent like there's no tomorrow." He said the American Rescue Plan added $2 trillion in new federal spending and the Inflation Reduction Act — "which is very aptly misnamed," he said — added $750 million in new federal spending without any offsets.

"The number one thing that people talk to me about every day is just how expensive it is to live, that affordability factor," Kustoff said. "In these massive federal dollars that he proposes, and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and the Democrats proposed, it only exacerbates the level of inflation that's affecting people all across this country."

