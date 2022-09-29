Rep. Kustoff: House GOP Won't Vote for Continuing Resolution

Most House Republicans will likely vote against the continuing resolution measure to keep the government open because, like the other recent large spending bills that have been passed, the measure comes with no input from the party members, Rep. David Kustoff said on Newsmax Thursday.

"You go back last year to the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion in spending, there was no consultation with Republicans, and thus you didn't have any Republicans in the Senate or the House vote for it," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"The big, huge Inflation Reduction Act, which is not very aptly named, which contributes a lot to inflation, passed back in August. There was no Republican consultation and thus, there were no Republican votes."

And now, with the bill coming up for a vote that's needed to keep the government open, Kustoff said he suspects that a "vast majority" of House Republicans will likewise vote no.

Meanwhile, there are reports that a sped-up permitting process for energy projects has not been included in the continuing resolution, after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act following a deal that was made, and Kustoff called that "bad politics."

"Manchin worked out a deal for his vote for the Inflation Reduction Act where he agreed for this permanent deal or thought that the permitting plan would be included, probably in this continuing resolution," he said.

"It was a bad bet, frankly, but what he's proposing is really bad policy, and from I've seen, what I understand his counterpart, Sen. [Shelley Moore] Capito in West Virginia probably has a better plan if one or the other can pass."

However, Manchin "gambled" while trading his vote for a measure that is increasing inflation, said Kustoff.

"When you talk about $745 billion or $750 billion in new government spending being pumped into the economy, it can't do anything but enhance inflation, and unfortunately, Manchin traded bad policy for both that he wanted, and in the end, he's a loser," Kustoff said.

