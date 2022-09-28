×
House GOP Pushing Members to Oppose Funding Agreement

Republican Party logo
Republican Party logo (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 05:09 PM EDT

House Republicans are calling on their members to unite against a continuing resolution to fund the government until mid-December, claiming that Democrats refuse to negotiate on major issues.

"The Majority has refused to negotiate with [House Appropriations Committee] Ranking Member [Rep. Kay] Granger or any other House Republican leader on pressing issues relating to our government funding priorities, including runaway inflation, the supply chain crisis, the border crisis, or the opioid deaths associated with drugs like fentanyl coming across our open southern border, and have instead decided to kick the can to December, setting up another government funding showdown during the unaccountable lame duck period," House GOP leadership wrote in a memo on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The message follows a statement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying that he would oppose the resolution due to the funding running out in December and a lack of focus on the border.

"President Biden is asking for a government funding bill that simply kicks the can to an unaccountable lame-duck Congress that does nothing to actually address the nation's problems — especially the crisis at our southern border," McCarthy said last week.

"If Biden & Democrats don't use this government funding bill to address the border crisis immediately, I'm voting no on this bill, and I urge my colleagues to do the same," he added.

The Hill notes that despite the GOP's efforts, the Democrat-controlled House is likely to pass the measure.

Newsfront
