Trump Rips Clinton-Appointed Judge Carter as 'Partisan Hack'

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 11:49 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday ripped Clinton-appointed judge David Carter, who earlier this week said Trump signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that was false.

Carter wrote the claim on Wednesday in an 18-page opinion ordering that emails from former Trump attorney John Eastman needed to be turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol incident.

"Who's this Clinton appointed 'Judge' David Carter, who keeps saying, and sending to all, very nasty, wrong, and ill informed statements about me on rulings, or a case (whatever!), currently going on in California, that I know nothing about — nor am I represented," Trump said in a Truth Social statement. "With that being said, please explain to this partisan hack that the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stolen.

"Also, he shouldn't be making statements about me until he understands the facts, which he doesn't!"

The emails in question, according to Carter's ruling, "show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public."

Carter also added in a footnote that the suit contained language saying Trump was relying on information provided to him by others.

Trump in 2021 signed a document swearing under oath that information in a Georgia lawsuit he filed challenging the 2020 election results was true even though his own lawyers told him it was false, Carter wrote.

