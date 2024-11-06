McCormick Eyes Senate Win in Pa.: 'Very Good Direction'

Pennsylvania Republican Senate challenger Dave McCormick stopped short of giving a victory speech to his supporters in Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning but said that his bid to flip the state's seat red is "headed in a very good direction."
McCormick addressed his supporters at nearly 1 a.m. local time with his race against incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Jr. too close to call. With 89% of precincts reporting, McCormick had 50.7% of the vote, good for a 1.2-point lead over Casey.
"This election night's not quite over. About 85% of the vote's in ... and it looks like we're headed in a very good direction," McCormick told his supporters.
Should McCormick win, it would give Republicans at least a 52-48 majority in the Senate. Wins earlier in the night by Jim Justice in West Virginia and Bernie Moreno in Ohio tipped the balance toward the GOP in the upper chamber.
Mark Swanson ✉
Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.
