McCormick Eyes Senate Win in Pa.: 'Very Good Direction'

Pennsylvania Republican Senate challenger Dave McCormick stopped short of giving a victory speech to his supporters in Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning but said that his bid to flip the state's seat red is "headed in a very good direction."

McCormick addressed his supporters at nearly 1 a.m. local time with his race against incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Jr. too close to call. With 89% of precincts reporting, McCormick had 50.7% of the vote, good for a 1.2-point lead over Casey.

"This election night's not quite over. About 85% of the vote's in ... and it looks like we're headed in a very good direction," McCormick told his supporters.

Should McCormick win, it would give Republicans at least a 52-48 majority in the Senate. Wins earlier in the night by Jim Justice in West Virginia and Bernie Moreno in Ohio tipped the balance toward the GOP in the upper chamber.