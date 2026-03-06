Reports: Rep. Issa Expected to Drop Reelection Bid

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is expected to drop his reelection bid just ahead of California's congressional filing deadline on Friday, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Axios.

Politico reported that with less than an hour to go before the deadline, Issa had not filed to run again. Two people who were granted anonymity to discuss private conversations said Issa told them he was planning to step aside, the news outlet said.

Issa's anticipated decision not to seek reelection would open the seat in California's 48th Congressional District, a region that has become increasingly competitive in recent cycles.

The expected move comes just hours before the state's filing deadline for congressional candidates, which determines who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming election. Candidates must submit the required paperwork by the end of the filing period to officially enter the race.

Issa, 71, has served several stints in Congress and is one of the most recognizable Republican figures from California.

He first entered the House in 2001, representing a district in northern San Diego County, and quickly became known for his role as a prominent conservative voice and a frequent critic of Democratic administrations.

In his earlier tenure, Issa chaired the House Oversight Committee, where he led a number of high-profile investigations during the Obama administration.

After losing his seat in 2018 amid a difficult political environment for Republicans in California, Issa returned to Congress in 2020 by winning an election in a neighboring district.

The 48th District includes parts of coastal Southern California and has seen shifting political dynamics in recent years, making it closely watched by both parties.

If Issa formally declines to run, the open seat could trigger a competitive scramble among Republicans and Democrats seeking to succeed him.

Neither Issa's office nor his campaign immediately responded to requests for comment about the expected decision.

It is not immediately clear whether Issa plans to retire from politics altogether or pursue other opportunities.

The longtime lawmaker has remained active on Capitol Hill, including involvement in national security and foreign policy issues.

The timing of the expected announcement, just ahead of the filing deadline, could significantly shape the field of candidates who choose to enter the race.

Potential contenders would have limited time to organize campaigns and submit paperwork if they had been waiting to see whether Issa would seek another term.

If confirmed, Issa's decision would mark the end of more than two decades of congressional service across two separate periods in the House.