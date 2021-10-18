Dan Bongino Threatens to Quit Cumulus Over Vaccine Mandate

Conservative talk radio host Dan Bongino on Monday threatened to quit Cumulus radio network, which syndicates his Fox Nation program, over their plans for a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

"You can have me, or you can have a vaccine mandate, but you can't have both," Bongino, who is vaccinated himself, said on "The Dan Bongino Show." "I grew up without a lot of money. ... I'm not leaving those guys behind."

He went on to say: "If the company is going to make political decisions, and I believe this was a political decision, I don't believe this is based on science, they should at least recognize that the company makes a lot of money from people with the opposite political view."

The former New York Police Department detective and Secret Service agent added: "I have no intentions of letting these guys get let go, get harassed, because they made a private and personal medical decision on only one of the biggest issues of our time.

''There is a real thing called natural immunity. There is an even realer thing called freedom and liberty. This is a constitutional republic. People have the right to make their own medical decisions."

Bongino later said: "Have these companies ever thought of the countless numbers of moms and dads, sitting at some kitchen table trying to explain to their kids how they have to move out because Daddy doesn't have a job because a bunch of people in the C-suite thought it would be a good idea to play 'Pretend Dr. Fauci' for a minute?"