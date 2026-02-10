Senate Hopeful Cancels Event Over Co-Host's Epstein Ties

Dan Osborn, an independent who is running to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, canceled a Tuesday fundraiser at the last minute over a co-host's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported.

Dana Chasin, a Democrat operative who has worked for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was on the invitation for the Washington, D.C., fundraiser for Osborn, according to a copy obtained by Politico.

Chasin's name appears in a March 2024 email sent to a Justice Department attorney by Jeanne Christensen, a lawyer representing a woman who said Chasin flew her on a private plane to the convicted sex offender's Manhattan townhouse for sex with powerful men.

The email does not make any direct accusations against Chasin.

"Anyone who hurt kids or engaged in other illegal activity needs to be arrested and prosecuted," a spokesperson for Osborn's campaign told Politico.

The spokesperson did not respond to a question about what vetting had been done by the co-hosts in advance of the event, Politico reported.

Chasin has donated more than $2 million to Democrats since the 1990s, according to federal records. He did not respond to a request for comment from Politico.

Osborn has been outspoken on social media about the need for accountability for the victims of Epstein and his associates.

"There is a small, powerful group of ELITES who think they can do anything they want on this earth," he posted on X Monday.

"They think they are deserving. They think they are exceptional."

Osborn ran an independent campaign for senator in 2024, losing to the Republican incumbent, Sen. Deb Fischer, by nearly 7 points.

He now is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who is seeking reelection.