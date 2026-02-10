WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dan osborn | fundraiser | independent | senate | jeffrey epstein | nebraska | dana chasin

Senate Hopeful Cancels Event Over Co-Host's Epstein Ties

By    |   Tuesday, 10 February 2026 09:06 PM EST

Dan Osborn, an independent who is running to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, canceled a Tuesday fundraiser at the last minute over a co-host's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported.

Dana Chasin, a Democrat operative who has worked for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was on the invitation for the Washington, D.C., fundraiser for Osborn, according to a copy obtained by Politico.

Chasin's name appears in a March 2024 email sent to a Justice Department attorney by Jeanne Christensen, a lawyer representing a woman who said Chasin flew her on a private plane to the convicted sex offender's Manhattan townhouse for sex with powerful men.

The email does not make any direct accusations against Chasin.

"Anyone who hurt kids or engaged in other illegal activity needs to be arrested and prosecuted," a spokesperson for Osborn's campaign told Politico.

The spokesperson did not respond to a question about what vetting had been done by the co-hosts in advance of the event, Politico reported.

Chasin has donated more than $2 million to Democrats since the 1990s, according to federal records. He did not respond to a request for comment from Politico.

Osborn has been outspoken on social media about the need for accountability for the victims of Epstein and his associates.

"There is a small, powerful group of ELITES who think they can do anything they want on this earth," he posted on X Monday.

"They think they are deserving. They think they are exceptional."

Osborn ran an independent campaign for senator in 2024, losing to the Republican incumbent, Sen. Deb Fischer, by nearly 7 points.

He now is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who is seeking reelection.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Dan Osborn, an independent who is running to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, canceled a Tuesday fundraiser at the last minute over a co-host's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported.
dan osborn, fundraiser, independent, senate, jeffrey epstein, nebraska, dana chasin
288
2026-06-10
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 09:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved