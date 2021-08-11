×
Tags: cuomo | samesex | marriage

Cuomo's Ex Feels Betrayed He Took Credit for Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

Cuomo's Ex Feels Betrayed He Took Credit for Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Sandra Lee and former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 04:54 PM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ex-girlfriend feels betrayed he took credit for legalizing same-sex marriage, reports The New York Post.

Cuomo during a press conference Tuesday announcing his resignation gloated about making New York the “progressive capital of the nation.”

“Just think about what we did. We passed marriage equality, creating a new civil right, legalized love for the LGBTQ community and we generated a force for change that swept the nation,” he said as proof that he fought for New Yorkers during his three terms.

“Sandra (Lee) was the one to fight for same-sex marriage, and she had to keep hounding Andrew to do it,” one friend told The Post.

“It was all Sandra, and for Andrew to take credit is so crass. What a jerk,” the friend said.

Lee, the former Food Network star, ended her relationship with Cuomo in 2019, a few months before he was thrust into the national spotlight.

Cuomo signed legislation to pass same-sex marriage in 2011. Lee, who had an openly gay brother, frequently reminded the governor how much she wanted the law to change, according to a New York Times article at the time.

Cuomo resigned after nearly every prominent member of his own party — including President Joe Biden — called on him to leave office amid a flood of scandals, including nearly a dozen allegations of sexual harassment, at least one of which is being investigated as a criminal complaint.

Cuomo spent the first 10 minutes giving his version of the sexual harassment allegations. He said he "deeply, deeply" apologized for offending the women, but said they misconstrued his actions.

"I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

"In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



