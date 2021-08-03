Cuomo's Former Chief Counsel Latest to Call for Resignation

The former chief counsel for embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined the many calls Tuesday for Cuomo’s resignation after an independent investigation, overseen by the state’s Attorney General Letitia James, concluded that the governor had sexually harassed numerous women, in violation of both federal and state law.

Cuomo’s former chief counsel and current president of LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign Alphonso David said on Twitter that the investigators’ report was “devastating” and that Cuomo should resign.

David’s call for the New York governor’s resignation follows calls for Cuomo to step down from other prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who said that he thinks Cuomo should resign, and that “I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that “[R]ecognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand issued a joint statement saying that “[N]o elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement as well, saying that “[I]t is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.”