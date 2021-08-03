×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cuomo | newyork | democrats

Cuomo's Former Chief Counsel Latest to Call for Resignation

Cuomo's Former Chief Counsel Latest to Call for Resignation
Alphonso B. David speaks on stage at World AIDS Day 2017 on December 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works, Inc. )

By    |   Tuesday, 03 August 2021 10:03 PM

The former chief counsel for embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined the many calls Tuesday for Cuomo’s resignation after an independent investigation, overseen by the state’s Attorney General Letitia James, concluded that the governor had sexually harassed numerous women, in violation of both federal and state law.

Cuomo’s former chief counsel and current president of LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign Alphonso David said on Twitter that the investigators’ report was “devastating” and that Cuomo should resign.

David’s call for the New York governor’s resignation follows calls for Cuomo to step down from other prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who said that he thinks Cuomo should resign, and that “I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that “[R]ecognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand issued a joint statement saying that “[N]o elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement as well, saying that “[I]t is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The former chief counsel for embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined the many calls Tuesday for Cuomo's resignation after an independent investigation...
cuomo, newyork, democrats
258
2021-03-03
Tuesday, 03 August 2021 10:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved