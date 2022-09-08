LeVell: Trump Stood Up for You, Now Do the Same for Him

President Donald Trump’s red wave continues sweeping the nation.

Despite what the mainstream media tells you, the Trump endorsement is a significant political advantage. Many politicians benefited from his recognition and moral support.

Some candidates straight up begged and cried to receive it.

But, alas, the mainstream media continues to deceive.

The recent politically-motivated raid at the president's Palm Beach, Florida residence (Mar a Lago) seems to have spooked some of the people President Trump so graciously gave his approval to.

This writer, as a friend of President Trump, hates to see him (as well as his family) endure constant political attacks. Rest assured, this writer understands the word loyalty and will continue to speak out against corruption between federal agencies, politicians, and the mainstream media.

Unfortunately, some Team Trump newcomers have lapsed into radio silence.

Loyal members of the original team, like myself, know this is just another distraction organized by those seeking America's destruction.

There are questions for our new members to consider, specfically directed toward those who haven’t spoken up about Mr. Trump being targeted — yet again.

Does a sensational headline scare you that much?

Why would you start to believe the mainstream media now?

Do you genuinely believe in the America First agenda?

If you can’t stand up for President Trump now, how will you stand up to globalists and their radical liberal agenda?

Are you just another swamp creature only motivated by selfish gain?

President Trump has had to come to the rescue of many in the GOP.

Our nation's 45th commander in chief never complained about what he had to do for our country. Even people who had previously turned their back on him.

For example, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had he not received Trump's endorsement, could have lost his seat to former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.

Or even Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., who in short order denied President Trump.

Yet, Trump still came to save him during a contentious race.

Our team cannot allow the mainstream media to make us run for cover.

We must stand firm and unite against the psychological warfare and poison that the mainstream media spews. If the government had any real criminal evidence on President Trump, don’t you think he would have been arrested long ago?

The point is, when you receive Trump's endorsement, it's like joining a team.

And as a team, we have one common goal, to save America.

Perhaps certain team members remaining silent don't fully understand the word loyalty.

Call me old-school, but I believe loyalty is one of a person's most important attributes.

Loyalty is an unconditional quality. You're either consistently loyal, or you're not.

It's that simple.

Fidelity is certainly not a one-way street or engaged in only when it benefits you.

A winning team must act as a "we," not a singular "me."

When the going gets tough, weak people run, but loyal people remain.

Loyalists don't fade into the background or completely disappear.

They stand firm, act with courage, and do what's morally right.

In these times, we must bravely continue to fight to save America.

This means, we must call out corruption.

Nefarious forces are working against this mission, so we must always stand together courageously.Yes, the politico-media complex is a formidable opponent, but the truth is on our side.

Remember, President Trump has the support of over half of America.

He will prevail. Do not let the mainstream media's deceptive psychological tactics and fake spin make you lose your loyalty.

Remember, all of this is meant to scare the weak-willed and the easily deceived.

Hold on to the vision, hold the line. Stand up for the man who stood up for you.

Bruce LeVell is a longtime adviser and appointee to President Donald J. Trump, Former Trump Campaigns 2016 and 2020 senior adviser.