Watch Trump, Ted Cruz, Tulsi at CPAC Today on Newsmax!

CPAC 2023 is turning out to be one of the biggest ever.

Newsmax continues its minute-by-minute coverage

Saturday with great speeches, analysis and more – all leading up to President Trump’s live speech.

Tune into to Newsmax Saturday:

11:45am ET Sen. Ted Cruz speaks – special re-air of his CPAC speech

12:30pm ET Mercedes Schlapp sits down with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy – special re-air

1:45pm ET Tulsi Gabbard, former Congresswoman, speaks live

4:00pm ET Newsmax’s CPAC Trump Pre-Show Begins with hosts Bianca de la Garza and John Bachman

4:30pm ET Donald Trump Jr. – REAIR (as part of Tump preshow)

5:30pm ET Former President Donald Trump speaks live (estimated time)

7:00pm ET The Count: Trump Speech Post-Show

