At CPAC, Trump Jr. Calls Sen. Fetterman 'Clearly Unfit for Office'

Donald Trump Jr. took a public shot Friday at Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., questioning the senator's "basic cognitive function."

While addressing the crowd at the CPAC 2023 conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Trump Jr. said, "I'm the one that's willing to say this stuff because someone has to, because it's insane. What's actually going on, right?"

In addition to questioning the senator's cognitive faculties, Trump Jr. characterized Fetterman as a "vegetable."

"When I said, like, 'I don't know, it's sort of weird that Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable,'" said Trump Jr. "They criticize me as being ableist. I didn't know what that was."

Trump Jr. continued: "I'd love for John Fetterman to have like, good gainful employment. Maybe he could be like a bag guy at a like a grocery store or, but like, is it reasonable for me to expect you as a citizen of the United States of America to have basic cognitive function?"

Fetterman is "clearly unfit for office. This guy had these issues, and they ran him anyway because they want a radical extremist that wants to release murderers," said Trump Jr., before encouraging the CPAC audience "to start voting with our wallets."

Last month, Fetterman checked himself into Maryland's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. In the ensuing weeks, there have been a wide spectrum of reports speculating on Fetterman's physical and mental condition.

Around the time of last year's Senate primaries in Pennsylvania, Fetterman suffered a stroke that seemingly impaired his ability to hear others and process thoughts quickly.

However, during this process, Fetterman promised voters that he'd be fully healthy to perform his senatorial duties come January 2023.

Last week, despite being in the hospital, Fetterman co-introduced (along with a number of Senate Democrats and Republicans) the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which aims to prevent future train disasters like the derailments in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township, Pennsylvania.

A number of Republicans and conservative media outlets have since wondered how Fetterman could introduce three bills in the last two months while hospitalized, or if other people were doing the work on behalf of the senator.

Earlier this week, Joe Calvello, Fetterman's communications director, released the following statement:

"He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news," said Calvello, while adding that Fetterman's team is moving "full speed ahead" on a recovery process that might include a few more weeks.