Utah Gov. Cox Hails Efforts to Fight Climate Change, Protect Water Supply

GOP Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday the state is working to fight climate change to protect the state’s water supply.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Cox said multiple responses are necessary.

“One, we have to conserve water better,” he said.

“We'll do that through restrictions and technology advances as we move forward,” he vowed. “Number two, and we talked about this with Western governors just this past week, we have to store more water,” noting: “Storing water aboveground and underground as well will make a big difference.”

He added the state is also “working very hard to help people understand the impacts of climate change. “

“You may have noted recently that [Republican] Rep. John Curtis here from the state of Utah was helped to form a Republican climate caucus at the federal level,” he said. “So there's more work being done there, but that's a long term.”

He asserted for now, “Utah is doing better.”

“We're cutting back on emissions here in the state of Utah, working with our governors across the West to implement,” he said.

“We're working on electric car infrastructure across the West,” he added. “But we also have to take the short-term impacts and take them very seriously, which President [Joe] Biden did this week talking about wildfires in the West.”

