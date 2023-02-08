×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid-19 | vaccines | international travel

WH Opposes House Bill Removing COVID Vaccine Requirement

WH Opposes House Bill Removing COVID Vaccine Requirement
President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 February 2023 04:36 PM EST

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it opposes legislation that would remove  COVID-19 vaccine entry requirement for international travelers.

"This policy has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the burdens it places on the health care system in the United States," the Biden administration said in a press release.

Twenty-nine House Republicans have signed on to House Resolution 185, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., which would bar the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing the order and terminate the requirement.

The bill also "nullifies any successor or subsequent orders that require foreign persons traveling by air to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entry and prohibits the use of federal funds to administer or enforce such a requirement."

Massie in a January statement called enforcement of the requirement a double standard.

"If you watched C-SPAN last week, you saw 434 members of Congress gathered in the Capitol screaming, yelling, cheering, and speaking. Many of these members are unvaccinated, and many haven't taken boosters," he said. "So, why do we subject visitors who want to see their families to this COVID-19 double standard?

"The CDC's unscientific mandate is separating too many people from their families and has been doing so for far too long. It needs to end."

House Energy and Commerce Committee Health Subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie said it's time for the mandate to end.

"It is long past due to end this mandate," he said, according to Denver 7. "Doing so will align the United States with the rest of North America's COVID-19 vaccine policy for people coming into the country and recognize COVID-19 is endemic — rather than a pandemic."

Many countries have ended vaccine requirements for entry, including Canada.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Biden administration on Tuesday said it opposes legislation that would remove the COVID-19 vaccine entry requirement for international travelers.
covid-19, vaccines, international travel
300
2023-36-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved