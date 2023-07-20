Cook Political Report Moves 3 House Races Toward Dems, 2 Toward GOP

The Cook Political Report moved five House races on Thursday, two that give the edge to Republicans and three to Democrats.

Cook editor David Wasserman's analysis shifted the leans on the 2024 races in the House of Representatives, including two in California.

Democrat Rep. Josh Harder's California district moved from "solid Democrat" to "likely Democrat," while GOP Rep. Ken Calvert of California was updated from "lean Republican" to "toss-up."

In Texas, Cook moved Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, from "likely Democrat" to "lean Democrat."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. had her district changed from "lean Republican" to "toss-up." Boebert's 2022 midterm win went to a recount after she narrowly edged out Democrat Adam Frisch by a few hundred votes.

Another lean that went Democrats' way came in Ohio, where Wasserman moved Rep. Greg Landsman from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat."

Overall, Wasserman reports 34 House Republicans with a rating of "lean" and "toss-up."

"It helps that Republicans are now the incumbents in many of the 'battleground' seats and have ramped up their own political operations quickly," Wasserman wrote. "At this stage in the cycle, that cash can be an effective deterrent against strong opponents jumping in."