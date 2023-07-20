×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cook political report | david wasserman | house | democrat | gop

Cook Political Report Moves 3 House Races Toward Dems, 2 Toward GOP

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 10:12 PM EDT

The Cook Political Report moved five House races on Thursday, two that give the edge to Republicans and three to Democrats.

Cook editor David Wasserman's analysis shifted the leans on the 2024 races in the House of Representatives, including two in California.

Democrat Rep. Josh Harder's California district moved from "solid Democrat" to "likely Democrat," while GOP Rep. Ken Calvert of California was updated from "lean Republican" to "toss-up."

In Texas, Cook moved Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, from "likely Democrat" to "lean Democrat."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. had her district changed from "lean Republican" to "toss-up." Boebert's 2022 midterm win went to a recount after she narrowly edged out Democrat Adam Frisch by a few hundred votes.

Another lean that went Democrats' way came in Ohio, where Wasserman moved Rep. Greg Landsman from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat."

Overall, Wasserman reports 34 House Republicans with a rating of "lean" and "toss-up."

"It helps that Republicans are now the incumbents in many of the 'battleground' seats and have ramped up their own political operations quickly," Wasserman wrote. "At this stage in the cycle, that cash can be an effective deterrent against strong opponents jumping in."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Cook Political Report moved five House races on Thursday, two that give the edge to Republicans and three to Democrats.
cook political report, david wasserman, house, democrat, gop
193
2023-12-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved