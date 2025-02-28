US Lawmakers React to Oval Office Clash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump traded blows at a White House meeting that ended in disaster on Friday, prompting an outpouring of reaction from members of Congress and other American public figures.

GOP SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM

"What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful and I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelenskiy again."

"He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change."

GOP REP. DON BACON ON X

"Some want to whitewash the truth, but we cannot ignore the truth. Russia is at fault for this war."

GOP. SEN. BILL HAGERTY, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO JAPAN, ON X

"The United States of America will no longer be taken for granted. The contrast between the last four years and now could not be more clear. Thank you, Mr. President."

GOP REP. RALPH NORMAN ON X

"THIS is strong leadership that is ensuring we put the American people FIRST. Thank you @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance for standing up for our nation."

HOUSE DEM LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES IN A STATEMENT

"President Trump and his administration continue to embarrass America on the world stage. Today’s White House meeting with the President of Ukraine was appalling and will only serve to further embolden Vladimir Putin, a brutal dictator. The United States must not reward Russian aggression and continue to appease Putin.

"For three years, President ZelenskyY and the Ukrainian people have stood on the side of democracy, freedom and truth. Their success is in the national security interests of the United States. We should stand with Ukraine until victory is won."

DEM SEN. JACK REED, RANKING MEMBER OF THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE, IN A STATEMENT

“Today’s spectacle in the Oval Office was a political ambush and a shameful failure of American leadership.

“President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are fighting for their very lives and existence. Unlike Donald Trump or JD Vance, I have traveled to Ukraine and seen firsthand the death and destruction wrought by Vladimir Putin against innocent people. To mock Ukraine and our allies is a travesty that only benefits (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

“Furthermore, today’s cruel and callous display does great harm to U.S. standing in the world. Trump and Vance are communicating to the world that the United States is not to be trusted. Adversaries and allies alike will take note."