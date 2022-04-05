×
Tags: congress | michigan | fred upton | republican

GOP Rep. Upton, Who Voted to Impeach Trump, Won't Seek Reelection

Fred Upton
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:39 AM

Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress.

Upton, 68, is the fourth Republican who backed impeachment to not seek reelection, joining Reps. John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

"Even the best stories [have] a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said during remarks on the House floor.

In February, the moderate Upton had aired a campaign ad that seemed to signal he was more likely to run. The once-a-decade redistricting process had put him and sixth-term Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga in the same GOP-leaning seat in the state's southwestern corner.

Trump recently endorsed Huizenga.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


