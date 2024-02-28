Moss: For Nation's Sake, Take Biden's Decline Seriously

OPINION

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column is not an endorsement for any political party or political candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

As a medical doctor with more than 40 years of experience, what I see coming from the White House deeply concerns me and should concern every American.

In a damning report earlier this month, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Hur believed Joe Biden was not mentally competent to stand trial for violating the law and stockpiling classified documents from his time as vice president.

We see every day Biden’s cognitive decline.

From press conferences where he shuffles in and out of the room to falling asleep while talking with foreign leaders, Joe Biden is too old and unfit to remain in office.

I have spent the vast majority of my life practicing medicine.

This decline doesn’t come in waves. With Biden’s cognitive abilities so compromised today, imagine where it will be in five years' time at the end of a second term.

Allowing Biden to remain in office and run for a second term will jeopardize our national security, destroy our already struggling economy, and diminish our standing globally.

We simply cannot afford four more years of this — Joe Biden should not be forced to remain in office because his party cannot find a replacement.

Joe Biden’s presidency has wreaked havoc on our southern border, destroyed President Trump’s robust economy, and forced American troops into wars we should not be fighting.

If Biden is unfit to stand trial, then he is too unfit to remain in office — this should not require discussion.

Here in Indiana, Biden’s reckless border policies are ravaging our communities. Indiana ranks in the top 20 in fentanyl-related deaths due to inaction in securing our southern border.

Because we have a president unable to lead, our border is wide open, and drugs are pouring in over our southern border.

His cognitive decline and horrendous policies are affecting hardworking American families and putting our national security at risk.

We have an economy that is not working for middle-class families.

Wages are stagnant, inflation is rampant, and interest rates are strangling consumers who have to rely on credit to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, the president is blindly claiming his dubbed "Bidenomics" is benefiting everyday Americans. But the American people know better.

President Biden is asleep at the wheel — literally and figuratively.

I'm not going to diagnose the president, but with decades of medical experience, I would suggest that it is time for the president to leave office and allow someone else to serve as a placeholder until Democrats select a new leader for their party.

Another possibility is for his cabinet to exercise their 25th Amendment responsibility and remove him from office — for being mentally unfit and therefore unable to exercise the duties and obligations of his office.

For the sake of our country, it is time for all Americans and our leaders to take this matter seriously.

Dr. Richard Moss is running for Congress in Indiana's open 8th Congressional District. Dr. Moss attended Indiana University, and has provided provided cancer treatments globally.