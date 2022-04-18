×
Incoming CNN President Says He'll Be Logging Off Twitter in May
Chris Licht attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 18 April 2022 02:20 PM

Chris Licht, Jeff Zucker's successor at CNN, will be signing off Twitter when new his job starts in two weeks.

"May 2 will be my first official day in the office at CNN & my last day on Twitter," Licht said on Twitter. "Twitter can be a great journalistic tool, but it can also skew what's really important in the world. I'm logging off & looking forward to working with the incredible team at CNN."

Licht, who was co-creator of MSNBC's "Morning Joe"and executive producer for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," has not publicly said whether he'll be encouraging CNN employees and on-air talent to minimize their own Twitter usage. 

CNN's reporters, anchors, and pundits — like most U.S. media members covering the political, sports, and entertainment realms — are regularly engaged on Twitter. 

CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, recently hired Licht to replace Zucker, who had been forced to resign following an ethics and personal-conduct investigation.

Twitter has approximately 396.5 million users, and more than 206 million daily users.

In the U.S., 92% of the total tweets reportedly come from 10% of the top users; and on average, the typical American Twitter user spends 158.2 minutes — or nearly 2 hours, 40 minutes — on Twitter per month.

Politics
Chris Licht, Jeff Zucker's successor at CNN, will be signing off Twitter when new his job starts in two weeks.
Monday, 18 April 2022 02:20 PM
