CNN Forced to Change Report About Gov. Newsom Recall After Legal Action

YouTube real estate guru Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat running to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election, is suing CNN after the network incorrectly reported that there were no Democrats in the race.

The CNN article read "since no Democrats are competing against their party's governor, the state could end up being run by a Republican."

After Fox News complained about the accuracy of the report, CNN amended its article to read: "no party-backed Democrats are competing against their party's own governor."

Paffrath's lawyers called on CNN to immediately correct the article.

"What jerks, still won't mention me despite being one or two in the polls against Elder," Paffrath said after CNN updated its report. "They're creating a false dichotomy: that it's either Newsom or Elder. So wrong -- there are other options, including me."

Paffrath, a real estate agent known on YouTube as Meet Kevin, is leading the Democrat pack to unseat Newsom, according to a SurveyUSA poll from August. Elder, a conservative radio host, is the leading Republican contender.

Paffrath called Newsom a selfish liar and failed governor in a statement to Fox News. He also accused Newsom of overstating fire prevention efforts and taking money from large corporations, including Netflix, while shutting down small businesses in California during the pandemic. "One-third of our restaurants went bankrupt under lockdowns," Paffrath said.

Paffrath emphasized that it is a statewide effort to recall Newsom, not just a Republican effort.

The recall election is on Sept. 14. There are two questions on the ballot: whether Newsom should be recalled, and who should replace him.