Climate Czar Kerry's Family Jet has Taken 16 Flights This Year

A private jet owned by climate czar John Kerry's family has flown 16 times this year, according to FlightAware records.

Kerry is President Joe Biden's adviser for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights, Fox News said.

"Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate," a Kerry spokesperson told Fox News.

Many of the flights occurred within Massachusetts, including Martha's Vineyard and Boston International Airport. At least two flights took place between The Bay State and New Jersey, Fox News reported Thursday.

It was unclear who chartered the flights.

Kerry defended flying via private jet to receive an environmental award in Iceland in 2019 in footage that surfaced earlier this year. He called flying private "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle."

In May, Kerry told a House committee that he needed to leave at a certain point because he was flying commercial.

While Kerry was on an international trip in April, flight data showed the family jet traveled to Idaho from Boston. The Idaho Press reported last year that Kerry and wife Teresa have been part-time residents in the nearby Sun Valley.

This year's flight logs also included multiple trips between Massachusetts and Idaho, and a few trips to California.

The Kerry family's private jet spent more than 20 hours in the air from February of last year to January, according to flight logs. That accounted for an estimated 116 metric tons of carbon emissions.

In January, it was reported that the Kerry family produced as much carbon emissions in 2020 as 36 typical passenger cars would in the same period.

A March 2018 Environmental Protection Agency report estimated that the typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. That was based on a car driving 11,500 miles annually with a fuel economy of about 22.0 miles per gallon.

Kerry was photographed in March without a mask on his flight from Boston to Washington in violation of federal mandates to wear one.