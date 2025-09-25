Sen. Schumer: Govt Shutdown Is Trump 'Intimidation'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has pointed an accusing finger at President Donald Trump, saying a potential government shutdown and employee layoffs or firings due to failed budget talks are Trump's "attempt at intimidation."

In a short statement released by the Senate Democrats press office, Schumer said, "This is an attempt at intimidation. Donald Trump has been firing federal workers since day one — not to govern, but to scare. This is nothing new and has nothing to do with funding the government."

Schumer added, "These unnecessary firings will either be overturned in court or the administration will end up hiring the workers back, just like they did as recently as today."

Schumer referenced reports earlier in the week that the White House was sending notice to federal agencies to prepare for staffing cuts in the event of a shutdown. The notice went out late Wednesday.

Schumer had earlier said in a post that Trump was refusing to meet with Democrats after a scheduled meeting was canceled. "We're realistic about what the country needs so we're ready. When and where?"

He reposted a message from Trump sent through the White House that read, "To the Leaders of the Democrat Party, the ball is in your court. I look forward to meeting with you when you become realistic about the things that our Country stands for. DO THE RIGHT THING!"

The current federal funding authorization expires at midnight Sept. 30, meaning a shutdown could begin Oct. 1 if Congress doesn't pass a continuing resolution (CR or appropriations.

The House passed a stopgap to extend funding through Nov. 21, but the Senate rejected it while facing Democratic opposition over lack of healthcare or Affordable Care Act subsidy provisions.

Democrats have proposed bills that would include healthcare subsidies, Medicaid protections, and funding for certain social programs. Some Republicans have pushed for a "clean" CR — one with minimal policy riders — which Democrats say is unacceptable.