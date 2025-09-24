Gov. Braun to Newsmax: Shutdown Will Be on Schumer

After a GOP controlled House passed a continuing resolution bill that failed in the Senate on Wednesday, government funding is set to expire just after midnight on Oct. 1. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun told Newsmax on Wednesday that if the government shuts down, "it will be the Schumer shutdown," referring to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

"We were in that position in the Senate because they [Democrats] were running the show during the Biden administration. And look at all of that mess that created. Not to mention inflation. So here, I think Trump does not have the votes because it does take 60 senators, but it won't be the Republican shutdown. It will be the Schumer shutdown," Braun said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Braun, a Republican who previously served as a U.S. senator from Indiana said unfortunately little has changed since his time in Washington. "Well, this is the same old song and dance. And when I went through it, I was on the budget committee, which was a useless appendage because we haven't done a darn budget in a long, long time. Even the appropriation process is broken. So, Democrats are the party where governments grow — look at their $1.5 trillion wish list. We're already overspending by 2 trillion a year," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com